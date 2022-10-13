Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.03. 27,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,475. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.26. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

