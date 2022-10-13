Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.70 and its 200 day moving average is $253.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.66 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.28.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

