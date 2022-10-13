Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Trex worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $193,977,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,575. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

