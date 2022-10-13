Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ASDRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

