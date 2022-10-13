Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 288.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Ascendant Resources Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of ASDRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendant Resources (ASDRF)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.