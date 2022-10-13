Arweave Reaches Market Capitalization of $295.75 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $295.75 million and $7.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $8.86 or 0.00046449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 63,190,435 with 33,394,701 in circulation. The last known price of Arweave is 8.72456053 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $8,082,512.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

