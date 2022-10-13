Arweave Market Cap Reaches $295.75 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $295.75 million and $7.36 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00046449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00577003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00258217 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Buying and Selling Arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave (AR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Arweave has a current supply of 63,190,435 with 33,394,701 in circulation. The last known price of Arweave is 8.72456053 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $8,082,512.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arweave.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

