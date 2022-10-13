Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

ARTNA opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,201.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,979.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,658. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Artesian Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

