Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

AANNF stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

