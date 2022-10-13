ARK Innovation ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 262,673 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average volume of 164,868 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.04. 31,056,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,183,279. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.