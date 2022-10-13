ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 239.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 160.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 70,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,669 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $36.12 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18.

