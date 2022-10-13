Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

DVN opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.