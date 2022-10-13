Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $323.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.45. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $322.31 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

