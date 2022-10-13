Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $11,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 243,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 46.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.9% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

