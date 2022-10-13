Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $239.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $238.22 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.93.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

