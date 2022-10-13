Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,988 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

