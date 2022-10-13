Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Aritzia Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.10. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

