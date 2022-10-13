Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Argo Blockchain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBK opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

