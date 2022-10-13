Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE ACRE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $595.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
