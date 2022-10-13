Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 14,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $595.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

