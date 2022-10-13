Ardor Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $90.31 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00081378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000340 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001468 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency . Ardor has a current supply of 998,999,495. The last known price of Ardor is 0.09310888 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,521,864.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/ardor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

