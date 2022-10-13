Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $210.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 2,594.88% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,094 shares of company stock worth $187,034. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $2,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 712,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

