Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

ARCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,800,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

