Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $95.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

