Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $100.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 948,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $74.97 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

