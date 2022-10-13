Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 7 17 0 2.71 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

Earnings and Valuation

Applied Materials currently has a consensus target price of $131.08, indicating a potential upside of 65.05%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

This table compares Applied Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $23.06 billion 2.96 $5.89 billion $7.48 10.62 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.08 -$250.31 million $0.90 56.10

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 26.42% 56.68% 26.33% GLOBALFOUNDRIES 6.56% 6.23% 3.29%

Summary

Applied Materials beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

