Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.