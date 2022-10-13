Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.17.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

