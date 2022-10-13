Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN) Short Interest Update

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 594.7% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Apeiron Capital Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,721. Apeiron Capital Investment has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Get Apeiron Capital Investment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apeiron Capital Investment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:APN – Get Rating) by 227,699.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,699 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.06% of Apeiron Capital Investment worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apeiron Capital Investment

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, media, gaming and financial services, and wealth-advisory and asset management industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apeiron Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.