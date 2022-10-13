ApeCoin (APE) One Day Volume Tops $265.47 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00023691 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. ApeCoin has a market cap of $1.41 billion and $265.47 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,218,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. ApeCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 306,875,000 in circulation. The last known price of ApeCoin is 4.61754781 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $147,937,115.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://apecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

