Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.50

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 628325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 127.20% and a return on equity of 47.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,863,000 after purchasing an additional 799,670 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

