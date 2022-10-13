AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA) Short Interest Update

AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

APCA stock remained flat at $10.16 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. AP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

About AP Acquisition

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

