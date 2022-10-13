Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATBPF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Antibe Therapeutics

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

