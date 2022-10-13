ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.50. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $248.82 and a twelve month high of $440.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.9253 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

