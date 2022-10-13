ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.17.

ANSYS stock opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.00 and a 200-day moving average of $259.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $7,279,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

