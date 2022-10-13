Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NLY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 362,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,018,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $822,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

