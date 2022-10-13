Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 81.3% in September

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 1.5 %

AHCHY stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 44,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

