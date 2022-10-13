Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Short Interest Update

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGPIF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 390 ($4.71) in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Anglo Pacific Group Price Performance

Shares of AGPIF remained flat at $1.61 on Thursday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

