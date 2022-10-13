Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Andrea Electronics Trading Up 2.5 %
Andrea Electronics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,879. Andrea Electronics has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
