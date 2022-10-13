Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

ANDE stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.73. Andersons has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andersons will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 326,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,258,479.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 193.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $622,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

