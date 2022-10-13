Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.08. 10,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 850,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

