Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

AVXL stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

