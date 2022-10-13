Analyzing Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) and United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and United Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 44.08% 25.03% 11.59% United Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and United Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $214.20 million 1.63 $57.39 million $1.37 2.96 United Maritime $7.39 million 0.37 $2.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and United Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 2 0 2.67 United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.52%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than United Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats United Maritime on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns one Capesize dry bulk vessel having a carrying capacity of 171,314 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece. United Maritime Corporation operates independently of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. as of July 5, 2022.

