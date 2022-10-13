Analysts Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target at $17.50

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Hayward Stock Down 1.8 %
Hayward stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59. Hayward has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 280,871 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hayward by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 280,297 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $15,191,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.
