Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG):

10/12/2022 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $39.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,134. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,695 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after buying an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

