Analysts Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

