Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Amplify Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMPY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a PE ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 2.48. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

