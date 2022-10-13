Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Amplify Energy Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of AMPY opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.45 million, a PE ratio of 176.60 and a beta of 2.48. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.
Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 0.68%.
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.
