Amp (AMP) Price Tops $0.0048

Amp (AMP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Amp has a market cap of $173.64 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp (AMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Amp has a current supply of 99,213,408,535 with 42,227,702,186 in circulation. The last known price of Amp is 0.00482139 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $30,724,669.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amptoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

