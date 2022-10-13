Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 4,488 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $6,110,606. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.