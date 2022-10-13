Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,421 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,421 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Intuit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.50 on Thursday, hitting $394.56. 60,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,637. The company has a market cap of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.49 and a 200-day moving average of $423.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.47.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

