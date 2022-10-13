Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 1,079 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:APD traded up $8.84 on Thursday, hitting $238.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.03.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.