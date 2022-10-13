Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 2,228 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,363,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,878,000 after purchasing an additional 81,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE traded up $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $169.31. The stock had a trading volume of 20,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,334. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

